CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $274.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.56.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 10.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.62. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,491.92, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.