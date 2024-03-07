CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $424.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $358.00 to $424.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.56.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.62. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,491.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.