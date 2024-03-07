CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.56.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Shares of CRWD opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,491.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.62.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

