Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $33.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Couchbase stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $376,425.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,497.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $376,425.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,497.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,560 shares of company stock worth $4,756,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Couchbase by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Couchbase by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Couchbase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

