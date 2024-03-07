Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BASE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.72. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $376,425.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,497.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $376,425.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,497.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 90.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 3,424.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 480,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 466,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $4,515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

