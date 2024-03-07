Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

