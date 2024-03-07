CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CECO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $701.22 million, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

