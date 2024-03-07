California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,633 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,633 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of OGE Energy worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,595,000 after purchasing an additional 345,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,780,000 after acquiring an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after acquiring an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,684,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,806,000 after acquiring an additional 252,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

