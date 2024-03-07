California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,428 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,428 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of ChampionX worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ChampionX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 104,849 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CHX opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.43. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.66%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

