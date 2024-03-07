California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,416 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,416 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,459,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IONS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

IONS stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

