BTIG Research Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $432.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $322.00 to $432.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.56.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.62. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5,491.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

