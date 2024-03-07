BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,004 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of BlackLine worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BlackLine by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BlackLine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

BlackLine Stock Up 5.1 %

BL stock opened at $65.78 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,072 shares of company stock worth $604,377 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.