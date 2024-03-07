Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $360.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $360.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.20.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

