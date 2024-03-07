Bank of Nova Scotia Has $612,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 583,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 428,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,447,000 after purchasing an additional 298,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.2 %

DKS opened at $180.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $190.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.