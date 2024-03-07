Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,239 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 122,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

