Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,883 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.95.

View Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $224.56 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $230.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.25.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.