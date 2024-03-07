Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,883 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of VEEV opened at $224.56 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $230.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.25.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
