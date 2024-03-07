Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 335,868 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $19,373,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $64.36 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

