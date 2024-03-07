Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Position Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,590,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,306,000 after acquiring an additional 515,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 545.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 489,490 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,148,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,130,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Up 0.3 %

AVT stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

