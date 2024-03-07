American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) PT Raised to $15.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on American Public Education from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

American Public Education stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $276.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 104,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 35,008 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 3,108.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 377,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

