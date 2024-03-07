Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

