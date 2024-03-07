Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

AE stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is currently -50.79%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.