Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $61,001,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AYI opened at $260.09 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $260.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

