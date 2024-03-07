6,962 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 43.2% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 39,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $215.65 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

