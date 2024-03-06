Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 330.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $364.94 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $375.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 155.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.39 and a 200-day moving average of $230.37.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

