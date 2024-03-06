Trexquant Investment LP Buys 9,199 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 186,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,605. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HMN opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

