Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,580 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

