Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,300 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Valvoline worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 242.1% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,031 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $42,896,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after buying an additional 911,073 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 927.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after buying an additional 899,099 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $44.35.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

