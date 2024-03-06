Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,700,000 after purchasing an additional 131,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,687 shares during the period.
In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
