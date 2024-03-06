Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 711 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Shares of PCTY opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.81. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,664 shares of company stock worth $5,824,107. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

