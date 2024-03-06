Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 680 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,230,000 after acquiring an additional 246,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Middleby by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Middleby by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,155,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,745,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Middleby by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,688,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average is $135.16. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $158.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

