Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $792,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 536,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after buying an additional 145,729 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

