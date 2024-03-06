Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $723,000 Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

