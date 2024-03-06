Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 5,859 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,942,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,144,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.