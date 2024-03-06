Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,510 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

TransUnion Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of TRU opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.19%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.