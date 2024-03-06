Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,207 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after buying an additional 536,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 37,059 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 529,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 325,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,999,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $212.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day moving average of $165.81. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $222.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

