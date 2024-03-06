Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,664,000 after buying an additional 865,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 128,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

