Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.19 Million Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Celestica worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Celestica by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Celestica by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

