Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 171.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $6,548,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.71%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.