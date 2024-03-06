Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

