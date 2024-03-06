Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. HF Sinclair's quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

