Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of DaVita by 421.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after purchasing an additional 885,195 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of DaVita by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA opened at $134.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.81. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $136.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. DaVita’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

