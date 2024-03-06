Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 9,015 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $1,090.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $581.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.14. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $1,155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.