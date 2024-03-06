Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Timken by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,234 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Timken by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 346,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

