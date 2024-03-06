Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis Sells 2,866 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 30.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

