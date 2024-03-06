Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,732,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $752,780,000 after purchasing an additional 262,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after buying an additional 56,641 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,757,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $52.05.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -959.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.