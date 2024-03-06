SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

