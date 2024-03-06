Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 2,547,408 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,547,408 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.12% of Western Union worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Western Union Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

