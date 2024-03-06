Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 100.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.14% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $117.99 and a one year high of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

