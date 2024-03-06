O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,072,000 after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,197,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Truist Financial increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $271.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

