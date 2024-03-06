Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after acquiring an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 583,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000,000 after purchasing an additional 304,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

